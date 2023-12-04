Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.93. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

