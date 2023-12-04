Robert Peter Ellis Sells 3,442 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Peter Ellis sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total value of C$124,118.52.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$36.22. 197,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,628. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.31 and a 1 year high of C$38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.75.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.7464213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

