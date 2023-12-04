Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stake Boosted by Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd.

Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,874,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for 64.7% of Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. owned 1.41% of Robinhood Markets worth $128,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,799 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,039,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 661,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,744 over the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,340. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Further Reading

