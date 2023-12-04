Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Icosavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ICVX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Icosavax Profile

(Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

