Rock Springs Capital Management LP Invests $12.60 Million in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 478,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.96% of Merus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Merus by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Merus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of MRUS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,099. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

