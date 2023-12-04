Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 13,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $97,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $511.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

