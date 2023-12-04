Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Trading Up 27.4%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) was up 27.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.58. Approximately 272,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 91,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Rock Tech Lithium from C$3.15 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 27.4 %

About Rock Tech Lithium

The company has a market capitalization of C$152.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

