Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.82

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 1109373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

