Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226,792 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rollins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,377,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rollins by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 54.5% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,238,503. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.01. 412,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

