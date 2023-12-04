Ronald W. Kisling Sells 1,158 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,158 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $21,087.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,818.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,458. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.