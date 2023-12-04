Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson Sells 250 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $536.75. 484,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $542.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.27. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 669.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

