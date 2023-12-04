Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,700 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.58) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.47) to GBX 3,050 ($38.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,770 ($47.62).

DGE traded down GBX 7.82 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,808.18 ($35.47). The company had a trading volume of 2,545,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,079. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,007.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,213.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,719 ($34.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,860.50 ($48.76). The stock has a market cap of £62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,712.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.40 ($10,440.07). Insiders bought a total of 303 shares of company stock valued at $869,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

