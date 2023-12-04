Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 299.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,624 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $117,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of RY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.06. 292,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

