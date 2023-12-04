Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.47) price objective on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($20.39) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.17) price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,750 ($22.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,899.14 ($23.99).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Burberry Group

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,498.50 ($18.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,705.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,010.90. The company has a market cap of £5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,259.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.28. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,435.50 ($18.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,656 ($33.55).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,294.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,563 ($19.74) per share, with a total value of £78,150 ($98,711.63). 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.