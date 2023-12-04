Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,028,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,326 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.79% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $210,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:RCL traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,009 shares of company stock worth $5,735,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

