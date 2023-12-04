Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.17

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.17 and last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 456376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,009 shares of company stock worth $5,735,850. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

