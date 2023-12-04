Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.
Royce Global Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years.
Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RGT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.26. 99,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,951. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
