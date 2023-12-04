Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. 120,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.86.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
