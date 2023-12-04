Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. 120,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

