Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT stock remained flat at $13.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 357,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,028. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.