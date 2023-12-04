Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.25

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.25 and last traded at $121.19, with a volume of 157420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.17.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

