Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CEO Sells $154,600.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryerson Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RYI traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 322,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.63. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 204.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 621,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 1,511.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 461,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

