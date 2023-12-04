Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Insider Alagu Sundarrajan Sells 6,000 Shares

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryerson Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RYI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. 322,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYI

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.