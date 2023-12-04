Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.77

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.77 and last traded at $102.70, with a volume of 35040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 78,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.