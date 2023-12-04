Saber Capital Managment LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saber Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.7% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

