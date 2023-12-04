SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,593 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $299,530. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.