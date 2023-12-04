SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

SCHX opened at $54.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $54.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

