SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,423 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $275.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $256.33 and a 12 month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

