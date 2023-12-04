SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 40,443 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $894.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -0.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

