SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,304 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,824 shares of company stock worth $738,057. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

