SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after buying an additional 574,170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,732,000.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

