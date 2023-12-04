SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $356,000 Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in MSA Safety by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $176.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.89. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $185.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.