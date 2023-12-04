SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Netflix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $465.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

