SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.91 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

