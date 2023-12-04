SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $274,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $98.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,088 shares of company stock worth $2,269,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

