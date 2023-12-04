SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after buying an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $207.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.70 and a 52-week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

