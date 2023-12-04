SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $483.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.