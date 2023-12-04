SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 161 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $93,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $113.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCII. TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. CJS Securities lowered shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCI Industries

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.