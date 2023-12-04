SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,474 Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGMS. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 92,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 158,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,831 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period.

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

