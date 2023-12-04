SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,248 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITA opened at $121.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

