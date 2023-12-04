SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,159.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,005.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,928.87.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

