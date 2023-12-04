SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $113.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

