SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.