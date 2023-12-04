SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.