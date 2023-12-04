Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Saia makes up 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of Saia worth $52,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Saia by 1,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $416.72. 37,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.72. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.02 and a 1-year high of $443.85. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

