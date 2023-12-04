Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $3,094,050.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $3,125,850.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $9.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,427,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,450. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

