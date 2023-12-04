Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.01. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,198,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,591,000 after purchasing an additional 444,652 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 35.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 282,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 12,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.