Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.44.

CRM stock opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average of $214.01. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The company has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

