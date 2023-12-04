Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $293.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $275.00 to $293.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.44.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.01. The company has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,325,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

