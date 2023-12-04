San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Down 14.3%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 229,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 107,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.16.

About San Lorenzo Gold

(Get Free Report)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.