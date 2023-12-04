San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Down 14.3%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 229,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 107,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
San Lorenzo Gold Trading Down 14.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.16.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
