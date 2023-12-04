Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 8.9%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.68. 365,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,180,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

SANA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

